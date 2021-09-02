Food festival returns to Morristown on Saturday

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whatever your taste buds desire, you can probably find that style of cuisine this weekend at the Morristown Farmers Market. After a year off because of the pandemic, the HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival is returning.

The event runs from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm Saturday, September 4 with vendors taking health precautions. The event includes 42 different food vendors from five different continents, plus dancing, crafts and COVID-19 health outreach.

“Everybody expressed the need to have something cultural, something that we can celebrate diversity with in our region,” Director Betsy Hurst with HOLA Lakeway said.

The festival has traditional arts and crafts activities planned for children and families along with cultural representations of the performing arts from several countries.

Multiple booths will be new because of the pandemic and will offer free health information about COVID-19 and vaccination options.

“If people have concerns, they can just go over there and talk to the doctors, one of the professionals on hand will be able to speak with them about it,” Hurst said.

There is even a first-come, first-serve vaccination station running all day. Hurst said it is a collaboration between the Hamblen County Health Department and Cherokee Health Systems.

“The Health Department will be in the morning doing Pfizer. And then for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Cherokee Health Systems will be there after one o’clock,” Hurst said.

Lakeway Transit will provide transportation from parking lots to the Farmers Market site.

