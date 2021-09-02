Advertisement

FULKY scores with the fans

Vol senior making most of NIL opportunity
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting a lot of support Wednesday afternoon, The Incredible FULK, John Fulkerson. The Tennessee senior meeting and greeting with fans at nNothing too fancy over in Market Square. It’s all part of the NIL era, a new way of doing things for college athletes.

As for having the ability to market himself in this manner Fulky says, “I think it’s a great opportunity for all athletes, you know just be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness, and just make the most of their college opportunity.”

Fulky says practice is going well for he and his teammates, but like the rest of Vol Nation, he’s excited for the start of the Tennessee football season Thursday night. Fulky and his teammates can run up and down the basketball court and looking forward to Coach Heupel’s team doing the same thing, “It’s gonna be rockin’, I can’t wait to go and support my teammates.”

Fulkerson will be joining about 100,000 of his closest friends inside the Neyland Stadium tomorrow, as the Vols kick things off against Bowling Green.

