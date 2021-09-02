FULKY scores with the fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting a lot of support Wednesday afternoon, The Incredible FULK, John Fulkerson. The Tennessee senior meeting and greeting with fans at nNothing too fancy over in Market Square. It’s all part of the NIL era, a new way of doing things for college athletes.

VOL NATION ! @NTFKnoxville and I have some exciting stuff coming for you!! This Wednesday, 9/1, at 5 pm, these shirts are going live on their website at https://t.co/HEMsOFHzis

Come see me this Wednesday from 5-7 at their store in downtown Knoxville for a meet & greet! pic.twitter.com/mf17NNXBrm — John Fulkerson (@fulkerson_john) August 31, 2021

As for having the ability to market himself in this manner Fulky says, “I think it’s a great opportunity for all athletes, you know just be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness, and just make the most of their college opportunity.”

Fulky says practice is going well for he and his teammates, but like the rest of Vol Nation, he’s excited for the start of the Tennessee football season Thursday night. Fulky and his teammates can run up and down the basketball court and looking forward to Coach Heupel’s team doing the same thing, “It’s gonna be rockin’, I can’t wait to go and support my teammates.”

Fulkerson will be joining about 100,000 of his closest friends inside the Neyland Stadium tomorrow, as the Vols kick things off against Bowling Green.

