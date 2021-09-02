It’s gameday: WVLT News This Morning LIVE at Neyland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s finally football time in Tennessee, and Neyland Stadium will be 100 percent capacity with fans for the first time since 2019.

WVLT News This Morning took the show to UT Campus to see how students, fans and Vol Nation are getting ready for the 2021 home opener against Bowling Green.

Here’s what the crew will be talking about:

Sports Director Rick Russo is taking you behind the scenes with first-year head coach Josh Heupel, before he takes the field for his first-ever Tennessee home game. Rick also got a chance to sit down with the Voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling as he rings in his 22nd season with UT.

WVLT News Anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan are diving into how some Vol traditions come together, like the Vol Navy and the Pride of the Southland Band.

Reporter Maddie Thompson is getting an inside look at what’s new in the world of Vol spirit wear, straight from the VolShop.

Tyler Ivens and Will West from WNML the Sports Animal talked to the crew about their predictions for Thursday’s game.

And WVLT’s Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking the “My All Vol Forecast”, so you’re prepared before kickoff.

