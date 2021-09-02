Knox County Board of Education member nods head, closes eyes during meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Board of Education member was seen nodding his head with closed eyes during public forum at Wednesday’s special session. The meeting was called to address mask mandates and contact tracing in Knox County Schools, during which parents and staff spoke publicly both in favor and against new COVID-19 rules.

Board member Mike McMillan was spotted during the public forum part of the meeting with his head down and eyes closed. It is currently unclear whether he fell asleep, became ill or rested his head for any other reason.

The Board eventually voted against a universal mask mandate in schools and decided to implement a school-by-school contact tracing dashboard.

WVLT News has reached out to McMillan, but has not received a response.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.