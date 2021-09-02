Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of controlled explosion

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said that people will hear the explosion, but there is no reason to be concerned.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a controlled explosion at a West Knoxville lab located at 9303 Park West Boulevard where they say a bottle of picric acid, a dangerous chemical, has crystalized.

The office’s Fire and Explosive Unit is on the scene and will be using a robot to remove the dangerous substance. Officials said they will be doing a controlled demolition to destroy the hazard.

