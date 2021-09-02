Knox County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of controlled explosion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a controlled explosion at a West Knoxville lab located at 9303 Park West Boulevard where they say a bottle of picric acid, a dangerous chemical, has crystalized.

The office’s Fire and Explosive Unit is on the scene and will be using a robot to remove the dangerous substance. Officials said they will be doing a controlled demolition to destroy the hazard.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said that people will hear the explosion, but there is no reason to be concerned.

