Knoxville man arrested for flag burning in a church

A Knoxville man was arrested Tuesday after police found him trespassing in a church with his pants around his ankles.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Tuesday after police found him trespassing in a church with his pants around his ankles. Police officers also found a burned flag and sections of the church that appeared to be burned, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News.

Dakota Snook, 21, was found trespassing inside Mount Olive Baptist Church around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the report said. Officers found Snook hiding behind a closed door with his pants around his ankles.

Church representatives told officers that Snook had trespassed in the church many times, and had told them and other officers in the past that he is God. After searching more, officers found a burned flag inside the church, along with sections of burned wall and carpet, the report said. The total cost of the damage to the church was estimated to be around $2,000.

Snook was arrested and charged with arson of a place of worship.

