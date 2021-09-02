LIVE THRED: Vols open season with Bowling Green

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another new beginning for Tennessee football as the Vols welcome in Bowling Green to open the 2021 season. They’ll do so with a new coach and several new players, but one of them won’t be on the defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee will be minus DE Byron Young and a couple other players tonight. @AustinPriceless of https://t.co/yl9G2eSzA1 tells @wvltrick why! pic.twitter.com/ORFTOMRu1R — wvlt (@wvlt) September 2, 2021

Arguably Tennessee’s best defensive player in fall camp, sources tell Volquest that Byron Young is not eligible due to a two game stint at a prep school that folded two games into a 2017 season.

By NCAA rule, his eligibility began by playing those two games, but because the prep school folded, Young won’t lose that entire season.

First-year head coach Josh Heupel named Michigan transfer Joe Milton the team’s starting quarterback Monday afternoon. Milton joined the roster in June after playing in all six of the Wolverines games a season ago. He accounted for 1,350 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns in his two seasons.

1ST QUARTER:

