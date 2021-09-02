Lots of sunshine ahead this week, plus a taste of fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We only get a brief taste of fall weather. Heading into Labor Day weekend, we are warming back up. Thankfully there is no more tropical rain in the immediate forecast but there will be a few showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Just wow! You really can’t ask for any nicer weather for the first home football game of the season. In your I’m All Vol forecast, there’s no rain, low humidity, and barely a cloud over Big Orange country.

Tailgating forecast (WVLT)

Dew points are low and weather is really not a factor for the Volunteers. Still, it will be kind of cool as you wake up on Friday morning. For the first time in almost 2 months, we will be in the 50s in the Knoxville area. Others, like in southeastern Kentucky, could be in the lower 50s!

Friday starts off with lots of sunshine but clouds are rolling in pretty quickly by the late afternoon. Those clouds will not make much of a difference for high school football. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There is a very small chance of rain Friday evening. Most of those light showers will be in southeastern Kentucky, closer to Harlan.

All of that is gone by Saturday morning. Your Labor Day weekend starts off nicely. High temperatures range of the lower to Middle 80s, depending on your elevation. Wow there are numerous clouds around Saturday, we do not expect rainfall.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers are back on Sunday. This is not quite the soaker that we had from Fred and Ida by any means. Still, the best chance of rain is in southeastern Kentucky and north eastern Tennessee.

Well there may be one or two showers early Monday morning, Labor Day Monday shapes up nice with lots of sunshine and very mild temperatures for early September. Tuesday is another pic day with comfortable weather. There should be a few more rain showers in an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday.

From there, a decently powerful cold front knocks us into the lower to upper 70s for high temperatures to close out next work week.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

