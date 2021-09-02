Mixed reaction to Knox County Board of Education’s mask decision

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Parents reacted to the Knox County Board of Education’s decision to not add a mask mandate in different ways.

It was a close vote, five against and four in favor, at last night’s board meeting.

I reached out to parents all day, normally an easy task to get them to share their opinion. But some didn’t want to talk to me fearful to express their thoughts, others said they were looking at private school options and didn’t want to open up.

Sammy Maples has a son in Kindergarten in Knox County Schools. He said he’s concerned. He doesn’t want to see his child or other kids possibly end up in the hospital nor spread the coronavirus to others.

Maples said, “Our hearts just sunk. We really hoped that enough people would listen.” “So you thought at least they would be able to vote five people in favor of it and it just didn’t happen.”

Chelsey Anderson told me she’s in favor of the board’s decision to vote against a mask mandate.

“I believe that it should be an option. And I believe us as parents should make a choice for our children that we think is best,” said Chelsey Anderson.

She said she feels comfortable with the teachers and custodians keeping the schools clean and her children washing their hands and using sanitizer.

