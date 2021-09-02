Advertisement

Murfreesboro gender reveal ends in shots fired call, school lockdown

Officers discovered that the shots were fired by an excited expectant father who fired the shots into the air.
Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Murfreesboro gender reveal ended in shots fired call and a school lockdown, according to a report from Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

According to the report, a neighbor heard shots fired and a scream and called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, leading law enforcement to lock down nearby schools. Murfreesboro Police Department spokesperson Larry Flowers told WTVF that Oakland High and Middle both went on precautionary lockdown because of police activity.

Officers discovered that the shots were fired into the air by an excited expectant father. The scream came from the child’s mother, who was excited about the announcement of a baby boy, the report said.

Officers charged the father with unlawful discharging of a firearm inside city limits, according to WTVF.

