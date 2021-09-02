Orange & white blooming for your home

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can express your Volunteer loyalty and brighten up outside your home with blooms from the FFA greenhouses at Jefferson County High School on Labor Day. The school will be hosting a sale for people to buy some Volunteer-spirited plants.

The sale runs from 9:00 am to noon on Monday, September 6. Plants that agriculture students have growing include chrysanthemums, marigolds, and asters, with plenty of choices in bright orange blooms. Companion colors include yellows and rich maroons. You can get packages that include straw bales, corn shocks and scarecrows for fall decorating.

By September 15, the FFA will also offer pumpkins. The greenhouses will be open again on Saturday, September 18. Funds from plant sales help fund future agriculture projects.

The plant sale is at Jefferson County High School along Highway 92, off exit 417 of Interstate 40, east of Knoxville.

