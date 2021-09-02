Perfect weather for UT’s first game of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are clearing out and cooling off for your Thursday. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures means it is officially football time in Tennessee!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will start out with some patchy to dense fog this morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s eary. There is a very small chance for a shower along the mountain tops this morning, but expect to stay dry throughout the day. Highs will get to near 80 degrees this afternoon. With the lower humidity, it’ll feel very comfortable. Expect lots of sunshine as well!

Tailgating forecast (WVLT)

The weather will be perfect for tailgating, but you might need a light jacket when the sun goes down. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s by halftime. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s!

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll actually start Friday in the 50s, and then warm to around 83 degrees with more clouds at times.

A cold front moves through this weekend, with spotty pop-ups possible Saturday and then scattered rain and storms Sunday. Saturday warms to around 85 degrees, but then the scattered storms leaves Sunday closer to 79 degrees.

We’ll start off next week with clearing and some mild afternoons, ahead of a few more showers mid-week.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Thursday Morning's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

