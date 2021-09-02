Advertisement

Roane Medical Center at max capacity

Roane Medical Center has reached maximum capacity amid a COVID-19 spike.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane Medical Center is now at maximum capacity, according to officials with the hospital. Officials spoke on the hospital’s status in a Facebook post.

“Roane Medical is at max capacity at this time with patients. Not all are COVID related. Lift all the patients as well as the RMC staff up in thoughts and prayers. These are challenging and exhausting times for all of them,” officials said.

All of the hospital’s current ICU patients are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to Roane Medical’s COVID dashboard, and 82 percent of all the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

The hospital currently has 22 confirmed COVID-19 patients, and four suspected COVID-19 patients.

Posted by Roane County (TN) Office of Emergency Services & Homeland Security on Thursday, September 2, 2021

