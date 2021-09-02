Advertisement

‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “The Rock” has a doppelganger and he wants to drink tequila with the guy.

Images of Alabama Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields are going viral because he looks so much like Dwayne Johnson.

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”

These days The Rock is cookin’ a small-batch tequila called Teremana.

He says he’d love to share it with Fields.

Johnson also thanks Fields for his service and urges him to stay safe.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s All So Yummy in Knoxville is getting its second feature on the Cooking Channel on Sept. 1.
Knoxville restaurant to be featured on the Cooking Channel
Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms
Knox County School Board meets in special session to discuss COVID-19
Shanida Holland
Knoxville woman indicted for Sept. 2020 murder
Kimberly Peterson and her daughter, Tilly
Learning loss on the line for girl pulled from Knox County Schools

Latest News

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at...
China bans men it deems not masculine enough from TV in new crackdown
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma