Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s All So Yummy in Knoxville is getting its second feature on the Cooking Channel on Sept. 1.
Knoxville restaurant to be featured on the Cooking Channel
Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms
Knox County School Board meets in special session to discuss COVID-19
Shanida Holland
Knoxville woman indicted for Sept. 2020 murder
Kimberly Peterson and her daughter, Tilly
Learning loss on the line for girl pulled from Knox County Schools

Latest News

This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee: State breaks hospitalization record again
Hospital generic
Roane Medical Center at max capacity