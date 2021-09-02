Advertisement

University of Tennessee leaders unveil statues honoring Volunteer racial progress trailblazers

The four athletes led the way in racial equality in the Southeastern Conference.
UT leadership unveils statues
UT leadership unveils statues(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders at the University of Tennessee unveiled four bronze statues honoring Volunteer trailblazers in racial progress Thursday morning. The statues honor Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, Condredge Holloway and Tee Martin.

The four athletes led the way in racial equality in the Southeastern Conference gridiron.

McClain became the football program’s first Black player and made history as the first Black SEC player to score a touchdown during UT’s win against Georgia Tech in 1968.

Walker made history as the SEC’s first Black All-American football player before passing away in 2002. He led Tennessee’s defense as a junior linebacker.

Holloway was the first Black person to be a starting quarterback on an SEC team when he opened against Georgia Tech in 1972.

Martin earned a place in history by becoming the first Black quarterback to lead an SEC team to a National Championship in the 1999 Fiesta Bowl.

The statues got a dedication ceremony where UT leadership spoke on the players’ accomplishments.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s All So Yummy in Knoxville is getting its second feature on the Cooking Channel on Sept. 1.
Knoxville restaurant to be featured on the Cooking Channel
Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms
Knox County School Board meets in special session to discuss COVID-19
Shanida Holland
Knoxville woman indicted for Sept. 2020 murder
Kimberly Peterson and her daughter, Tilly
Learning loss on the line for girl pulled from Knox County Schools

Latest News

FILE
Knox County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of controlled explosion
Neyland Stadium unveils fan experiences
It’s game day: What you need to know about the return to Neyland
Mike McMillan nods his head during public forum
Knox County Board of Education member nods head, closes eyes during meeting
Lots of sunshine Thursday
Brief taste of fall for a couple of days