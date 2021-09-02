University of Tennessee Medical Center limits visitors amid COVID spike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Medical Center released new restrictions on visitors due to a spike in COVID-19 cases Thursday. The rules come as Tennessee sees the most hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Under the new rules, those in the hospital may only have one visitor at a time, and visitors must be 16 years old or older. Visitors must also be able to navigate the hospital alone, may not wait in lobbies and must check in and out with hospital staff under the new rules.

There are exceptions for women giving birth and babies in the NICU, however. Women giving birth may have two support people with them and babies in the NICU may have two visitors, but one must be the mother.

Visitors will also be screened with questions regarding COVID-19 before they are admitted into the hospital, and all visitors must wear face coverings.

