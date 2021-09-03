Blount County to recommend but not require masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On September 2, Blount County Schools had a meeting on masks mandates with the recent COVID-19 spike.

The school will recommend that all students, staff and guests wear masks while inside the building, according to a school spokesperson.

Additionally, face coverings are optional and not required.

According to the BCS COVID-19 report, on August 20, there were 36 students and 6 staff that tested positive. An additional 29 students and 5 staff self-reported as positive.

The dashboard has not been updated since August 20.

This comes after growing concern about rising COVID-19 cases among children who are being hospitalized at the highest rate in more than a year.

