Blount County to recommend but not require masks

The school will recommend that all students, staff and guests to wear masks while inside the building.
Blount County’s school superintendent said keeping students and staff safe is top of mind.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On September 2, Blount County Schools had a meeting on masks mandates with the recent COVID-19 spike.

The school will recommend that all students, staff and guests wear masks while inside the building, according to a school spokesperson.

Additionally, face coverings are optional and not required.

According to the BCS COVID-19 report, on August 20, there were 36 students and 6 staff that tested positive. An additional 29 students and 5 staff self-reported as positive.

The dashboard has not been updated since August 20.

This comes after growing concern about rising COVID-19 cases among children who are being hospitalized at the highest rate in more than a year.

