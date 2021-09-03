Advertisement

Bumble, CEO of Match vow to help those affected by Texas abortion law

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in Texas.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dating app companies based in Texas are reacting to the new abortion law.

Bumble, based in Austin, said it is creating a fund to support the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum.

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is also headquartered in Texas.

Company CEO Shar Dubey said she is also creating a fund to ensure employees and their dependents will be able to get care outside the state.

Match doesn’t usually take a stand on political issues, but Dubey said as a woman in Texas, she couldn’t stay silent.

The new law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It took effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court and federal appeals court did not rule on attempts to block it.

