Class rings returned to owner after 40 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lieutenant Carl Bailey with the Clinton Police Department was able to return two class rings to Randall Manning from Dandridge.

Manning’s then wife lost the rings in 1981 and he had not seen them since.

Lt. Bailey was contacted by former Clinton Police chief, Clifton Melton, a few days ago. Melton, who was going through a container of scrap gold, purchased several years ago from a pawn shop, and found the class rings, according to officials.

The initials and school names were on the inside of the rings, therefore, Lt. Bailey looked for McDuffie High School and Crescent High School in South Carolina. The efforts from the detective eventually led him to a school alumni page on Facebook.

After posting on the page, Lt. Bailey was contacted by a former classmate with information on McDuffie graduate, Randall Manning.

He positively identified the rings as those he lost 40 years prior.

The rings seemingly got to Tennessee from South Carolina after Manning and his then wife graduate, they moved to Morristown. During this time, the rings and several other items came up missing following a burglary in their home.

According to Lt. Bailey, the thieves either pawned or sold the rings and they, luckily enough, ended up in a Clinton pawn shop.

Melton found another class ring and Lt. Bailey said he would get on the case.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.