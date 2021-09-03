Clouds increasing today ahead of better rain chances later this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more clouds streaming in ahead of a front. Temperatures are still mild for now, but we’re closer to “normal” for the high temperatures for Labor Day weekend. The rain and storms dropping in from the North will gradually bring rain chances across our area Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting the day off cooler, with a “taste of fall”. Temperatures are about 5 degrees cooler than average, with a low around 59 degrees in the Valley and low to mid 50s outlining the Valley. Grab a light jacket, or just don’t worry about it because it is warming up a little more today.

Clouds are increasing today, from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. We’re topping out around 83 degrees, which the average high if 86 so it’s not bad at all for now. There’s a light breeze out of the west today, with gradually increasing humidity. It’s still on the mild side compared to the heat and humidity we’ve felt lately. This limits rain chances as well, with a stray shower possible.

Tonight is partly cloudy, with a light breeze, and another mild one at 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Labor Day weekend comes with more clouds but only limited rain chances until a line of rain and storms drops in from the North Sunday.

Saturday is also partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. Stray shower are also possible, with dew points back to 60 degrees but still lower than the recent tropical humidity levels. We’re warming to around 85 degrees Saturday.

The front to our north gradually sags across our area. This means the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see scattered rain and some storms by midday to early afternoon Sunday, but it drops south across the rest of our area late afternoon through the overnight hours. This allows Knoxville to heat up to around 83 degrees Sunday afternoon.

After more overnight rain, isolated rain is leftover Monday morning. If you have Labor Day off from work, it will become mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees.

Another front moves in with a few showers on Wednesday, and cools things off a little more.

