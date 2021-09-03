Fans return to Neyland Stadium after two years away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been two years since fans could pack into Neyland Stadium. As the Vols played host to Bowling Green State, fans didn’t need a mask to get in.

From tailgating, cornhole, throwing a football, and grilling out, thousands took to the University of Tennessee on an unusual Thursday night game.

The result was one that Vol fans came to expect against Bowling Green State, but for one family, this game meant more than whatever was on the scoreboard.

Walker Merrill is a freshman wideout that wears the number 19 for the Vols.

His parents and two brothers that are from Nashville came down to Knoxville to watch the game at Neyland for the first time.

“It’s neat to see your sons dreams come true finally yeah all that hard work off and it’s game time,” said Walker’s dad.

The UT freshman didn’t have any catches in the season opener, but gets another chance next weekend when the Vols will host Pittsburgh next week.

