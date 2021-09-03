Former vaccine official, Fiscus sues state officials for defamation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To resolve the accusation that she sent herself a muzzle, Dr. Michelle Fiscus is now suing the state to hopefully ‘clear her name’, CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reported.

The former vaccine chief filed a lawsuit in federal court that calls out the Tennessee Department of Health, its health commissioner Lisa Piercey and its chief medical officer Tim Jones.

The lawsuit was first reported by Axios, according to NewsChannel 5.

Previously, according to state documents obtained by NewsChannel 5 and Axios, Amazon was subpoenaed to release information on who sent the package. The subpoena found two accounts in Fiscus’ name, one she shared with investigators and another account used to purchase the muzzle.

The long lawsuit said Fiscus had suffered emotional strain and stress as a result of the incident. She is also requesting compensatory damages as assigned by the courts, the report said.

“The complaint and declaration speak for themselves. I look forward to my name being cleared despite the Tennessee Department of Health’s denial of my right to do so,” Fiscus said in a statement to NewsChannel 5.

In July, the former vaccine official was fired.

A letter recommending the firing of Fiscus, revealed multiple complaints were filed regarding her alleged ineffective leadership and reported inability to work well with team members, according to state documents obtained by WVLT News through an open records request.

