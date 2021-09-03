Advertisement

Knox County Schools to receive tens of millions in grant

ESSER II Fund awards to SEAs are in the same proportion as each State received funds under Part A of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will be receiving approximately $50.8 million in ESSER 2.0 funding.

The millions will be directed toward strategic priorities including virtual teach positions, 1:1 device sustainability and textbook purchases, according to a spokesperson for the school.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA), was signed into law on December 27, 2020 and provides an additional $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II Fund).

ESSER II Fund awards to SEAs are in the same proportion as each State received funds under Part A of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended, in fiscal year 2020.

