Advertisement

Lee: No plans to take up Texas abortion law

Lee told reporters on Thursday that the state is awaiting a ruling on the state’s current abortion ban measure that’s making its way through court.
Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to...
Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to what Texas adopted earlier this year.(KLTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to what Texas adopted earlier this year.

Lee told reporters on Thursday that the state is awaiting a ruling on the state’s current abortion ban measure that’s making its way through court.

Last year, Lee signed off on legislation that would ban abortions once a cardiac activity is detected - about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. He has since vowed to do “whatever it takes in court” to defend the measure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
It’s All So Yummy in Knoxville is getting its second feature on the Cooking Channel on Sept. 1.
Knoxville restaurant to be featured on the Cooking Channel
Mike McMillan nods his head during public forum
Knox County Board of Education member nods head, closes eyes during meeting
FILE
Knox County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of controlled explosion
Dakota Snook
Knoxville man arrested for flag burning in a church

Latest News

Lieutenant Carl Bailey with the Clinton Police Department was able to return two class rings to...
Class rings returned to owner after 40 years
More clouds Friday
Clouds increasing today ahead of better rain chances later this weekend
Vols play host to Bowling Green State in week one matchup
Fans return to Neyland Stadium after two years away
Tailgaters are back at UT games.
Family recipe in use to kick-off 2021 UT tailgate season