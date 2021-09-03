Advertisement

Memorial caravan to honor fallen Afghanistan servicemembers

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials will begin the caravan around 7:30 p.m. on Main street at State Street in White Pine.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office holds Memorial Caravan for fallen Afghanistan soliders
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Jefferson County law enforcement agencies plan to participate in a memorial caravan Friday, September 3, to honor the fallen Afghanistan servicemembers, a social media post said.

The route will begin around 7:30 p.m. on Main street at State Street in White Pine.

While there, Pastor Tony Hayes will lead everyone in prayer for the fallen servicemembers and their families, according to the post.

The caravan will consists of 13 cars to represent each of the 13 American lives that were lost in Afghanistan due to a suicide bomber and gunman at the Kabul airport on August 26.

“If you have the opportunity tomorrow afternoon, let’s show our support for these young people gone too soon in their service to our country by standing in a parking lot or roadside,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s post read.

MEMORIAL CARAVAN TO HONOR FALLEN AFGHANISTAN SOILDERS All Jefferson County Law Enforcement Agencies will participate in...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Thursday, September 2, 2021

