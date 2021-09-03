Monroe Life Balloon Festivals returns to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 8th annual Monroe Life Balloon Festival will return to East Tennessee this Labor Day weekend, according to a release.

The festival will be held at The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore, Tennessee will begin on Saturday, September 4th to Sunday, September 5th from 4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

There will be balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more that will support the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe county.

Tethered balloon rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. as long as weather and wind conditions are permitting.

The Balloon Glow will be set to music with at least 10 colorful hot air balloons beginning at dusk.

General admission tickets for adults will be $10.00 and children under 4 are free.

Live music will consist of Sara Collins who was on the 18th season of the voice and is a regular at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. The Zachary Austin Band will also preform.

“We are delighted to be bringing back a fall family favorite to East Tennessee,” says Lisa Bingham, publisher of Monroe Life Magazine and owner of The Bingham Group, a long-time supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe and the company responsible for founding the event. “We have 10 of the most talented balloon pilots in the country excited to entertain the community. We invite everyone to come out and join in the celebration!”

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or on the festival’s website.

