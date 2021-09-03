Advertisement

Monroe Life Balloon Festivals returns to Tennessee

Tethered balloon rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. as long as weather and wind conditions are permitting.
Tethered balloon rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. as long as weather and wind conditions are...
Tethered balloon rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. as long as weather and wind conditions are permitting.(None)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 8th annual Monroe Life Balloon Festival will return to East Tennessee this Labor Day weekend, according to a release.

The festival will be held at The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore, Tennessee will begin on Saturday, September 4th to Sunday, September 5th from 4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

There will be balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more that will support the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe county.

Tethered balloon rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. as long as weather and wind conditions are permitting.

The Balloon Glow will be set to music with at least 10 colorful hot air balloons beginning at dusk.

General admission tickets for adults will be $10.00 and children under 4 are free.

Live music will consist of Sara Collins who was on the 18th season of the voice and is a regular at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. The Zachary Austin Band will also preform.

“We are delighted to be bringing back a fall family favorite to East Tennessee,” says Lisa Bingham, publisher of Monroe Life Magazine and owner of The Bingham Group, a long-time supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe and the company responsible for founding the event. “We have 10 of the most talented balloon pilots in the country excited to entertain the community. We invite everyone to come out and join in the celebration!”

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or on the festival’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
It’s All So Yummy in Knoxville is getting its second feature on the Cooking Channel on Sept. 1.
Knoxville restaurant to be featured on the Cooking Channel
Mike McMillan nods his head during public forum
Knox County Board of Education member nods head, closes eyes during meeting
FILE
Knox County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of controlled explosion
Dakota Snook
Knoxville man arrested for flag burning in a church

Latest News

Blount County’s school superintendent said keeping students and staff safe is top of mind.
Blount County to recommend but not require masks
More clouds Friday
Clouds increasing today ahead of better rain chances later this weekend
Angela Lane, 48, was walking with her German Shepard on South Cumberland near Highway 160 when...
Morristown Police investigating fatal hit and run
The cows who were led into the fenced tennis court area with feed then corralled until the...
Two curious cows visit East Tennessee elementary school