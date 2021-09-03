Advertisement

Morristown Police investigating fatal hit and run

The vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
Angela Lane, 48, was walking with her German Shepard on South Cumberland near Highway 160 when she and the dog were struck and killed.
Angela Lane, 48, was walking with her German Shepard on South Cumberland near Highway 160 when she and the dog were struck and killed.(Morristown Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian and her dog on Thursday on South Cumberland Street, according to a report.

Angela Lane, 48 was walking with her German Shepard just before 9:30 p.m. on South Cumberland near Highway 160 where her and her dog was stuck and killed by a vehicle.

Based on the evidence at the scene, the vehicle is likely made by General Motors, between 1990-2003 and will have headlight and front-end damage, according to officials.

Morristown Police are asking the public for assistant and urge anyone with information to call anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or you may call the dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.

