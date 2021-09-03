Morristown Police investigating fatal hit and run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian and her dog on Thursday on South Cumberland Street, according to a report.

Angela Lane, 48 was walking with her German Shepard just before 9:30 p.m. on South Cumberland near Highway 160 where her and her dog was stuck and killed by a vehicle.

The vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

Based on the evidence at the scene, the vehicle is likely made by General Motors, between 1990-2003 and will have headlight and front-end damage, according to officials.

Morristown Police are asking the public for assistant and urge anyone with information to call anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or you may call the dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.

