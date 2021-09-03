Some sunshine and showers possible this Labor Day Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The comfortable temperatures continue along with the lower humidity, but it looks like a cold front moves in this holiday weekend bringing us some showers and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Conditions remain comfortable this evening. Have the light jacket if you are out tonight for a football game or just heading out in general! We’ll hang onto those partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to near 62 degrees.

We will start out your Labor Day weekend on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Stray showers are also possible, with dew points back to 60 degrees but still lower than the recent tropical humidity levels. We’re warming to around 85 degrees Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A line of rain and storms drops in from the North Sunday with a cold front. The front to our north gradually sags across our area. This means the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see scattered rain and some storms by midday to early afternoon Sunday, but it drops south across the rest of our area late afternoon through the overnight hours. This allows Knoxville to heat up to around 83 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Showers and storms Sunday into Monday (WVLT)

After more overnight rain, isolated rain is leftover Monday morning. If you have Labor Day off from work, it will become mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees.

Another front moves in with a few showers on Wednesday and cools things off a little more.

