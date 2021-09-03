Three Blount County school systems raise money for Humphreys County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa City Schools, Maryville City Schools and Blount County Schools joined forces to support teachers and students in Humphreys County.

That was the middle Tennessee region that sustained major flooding. The school systems have partnered with United Way of Blount County. Vice President of the United Way of Blount County Wendy Wand spoke on the schools, saying she is grateful for their work.

“We are so grateful our schools stepped up to support families in need in Humphreys,” said Wand, “Our community continues to show up time and time again when others are struggling here and across the state. We will do anything we can to guide that support.”

The fundraising efforts are led by the Family Resource Centers at the three school systems.

“We can only imagine the stress and despair that comes from having your home, your students’ homes and your classroom damaged or destroyed. A little help from many will surely add up and knowing that Tennesseans across the state care, makes a huge difference,” said Sharon Anglim, a spokesperson for Maryville City Schools.

People can click here to donate.

“Those affected do not need individual donations of school supplies. But cash donations through United Way would go a long way to helping families get back on their feet,” said Anglim.

