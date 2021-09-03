Two curious cows visit East Tennessee elementary school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two curious cows wandered onto Homestead Elementary School’s playground early Friday morning.

The cows who were led into the fenced tennis court area with feed were then corralled until the owners were found.

The owners were found and the cows were transported back to their homes.

“I guess we will have to add cowboy cattle wrangling to the SRO job description. Great job SRO Kemmer,” said a social media post.

