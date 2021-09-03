Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
It’s All So Yummy in Knoxville is getting its second feature on the Cooking Channel on Sept. 1.
Knoxville restaurant to be featured on the Cooking Channel
Mike McMillan nods his head during public forum
Knox County Board of Education member nods head, closes eyes during meeting
FILE
Knox County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of controlled explosion
Dakota Snook
Knoxville man arrested for flag burning in a church

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden arrives in New Orleans to see devastation caused by Ida
CNN interviews the lieutenant colonel in charge of the U.S. military's final 5 C-17 flights...
Mission commander of final US C-17 flight out of Kabul speaks
Tethered balloon rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. as long as weather and wind conditions are...
Monroe Life Balloon Festivals returns to Tennessee
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking