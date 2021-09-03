Week Three of Varsity All Access features Class-6A match-up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve hit Week-3 of the 2021 high school football season. There’s a full slate of action scheduled including an intriguing match-up of Class-6A teams in Farragut.

Maryville (2-0) at Farragut (0-2)

The Admirals have a difficult schedule to start the season and are 0-2 to start following losses at Beech and at home in Week-2 to West High in what was an offensive shootout. In the 41-38 loss, Farragut quarterback Dawson Moore passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns. West, by the way is the new #1 team in cClass-5A. This week, Moore and the Admirals face the #2 team in Class-6A. The Powell defense had no answer last week for Rebels running back Noah Vaughn, who rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in Maryville’s 52-31 win. The Red Rebels defeated Eddie Courtney’s Admirals in Maryville last season by a score of 27-3.

Halls (1-1) at West (2-0)

Another notable game has once beaten Halls at undefeated West. As mentioned, the Rebels are coming off a big win at Farragut last Friday night. The duo of Carson Jessie and Tre’Von Barfield were terrific for the lamar Brown’s team. Jessie went 9-for-12 for 207 yards and one touchdown while Barfield ran for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winning 43-yard score with 58 seconds remaining. West will bring that emotion back home to host a Halls team that defeated Morristown East 43-25 to even its record. The Rebels defeated the Red Devils 35-0 in last years meeting.

Baylor (2-0) at Catholic (2-0)

The Irish have cruised through the first two weeks of the season, outscoring Chuckey-Doak and South Greene by a combined score of 115-7. the competition gets tougher this week against a Baylor team that’s averaging 43.5 points per game. In their 52-28 win over Ensworth last week, Baylor’s Caleb Hampton ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns.

Fulton (2-0) at Anderson County (0-2)

Davey Gillum’s Anderson County Mavericks don’t look like or play like an 0-2 team, but they are for the first time in five years. The Mavericks have been able to score a lot of points, but they’ve struggled on defense in losses to Powell and Science Hill, giving up an average of 48 points. As for Fulton, Daveon Shenault has been a standout, rushing for 247 yards and four touchdowns. This will be Fulton’s toughest test yet on defense, facing an AC team that’s averaging just over 34 points per game.

All four of these games begin at 7 p.m. ET Friday night. Be sure to follow Varsity All Access on Twitter and then check out the highlights on the Varsity All Access Report at 11 p.m. on WVLT. West Coach Lamar Brown will be our live Zoom interview this week.

