WWII Airforce Veteran gets gifted flight while in hospice

Bob Sliger is turning 99-years-old this month.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bob Sliger is a WWII veteran who served in The Airforce. He worked as an engineer on B-24 bombers test flights in San Diego. He enlisted when he was 20-years-old. He’s turning 99-years-old this month.

“I’m on hospice now, short term hospice, they expected me to leave a month or two or go and here I am,” said Sliger.

Sliger says he has had problems with his heart. He is currently on a pacemaker.

A nonprofit called Dream Flights is dedicated to seniors and United States military veterans, living in long-term care facilities. According to the group’s website, they say they serve veterans “that have always had a burning desire to soar like an eagle.”

Dream Flights gave three Knoxville veterans who live in the Arbor Terrace Community, including Sliger, a chance to fly.

“I would have been a pilot, if I didn’t have to wear glasses,” said Sliger.

He was grateful for the experience and left smiling ear to ear.

