Art exhibit honors Oak Ridge desegregation pioneers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Oak Ridge History Museum honoring the 66th anniversary of the Oak Ridge 85. The Oak Ridge 85 were the first students to desegregate a public school in the southeast.

The art exhibit was created by Oak Ridge Public School Students.

The theme of the exhibit was ‘Black and White Communities Working Together to Help America.’

“We had 130 entries by the Oak Ridge Public School System into the art and poetry exhibition. They are just beautiful and very inspiring, and you can just tell the inspiration of our younger generation and civil rights and desegregation,” shared Martin McBride, a co-chair for the 66th anniversary celebration.

BreAnna Robinson attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. Robinson says her grandfather was one of the Oak Ridge 85. She said she loved that the kids are getting involved and learning more about the group of pioneers.

“I love that the kids are getting involved and learning more about it even though it’s not an official curriculum, they are learning about the Oak Ridge 85. Very talented children and very important pieces that kind of depict the emotions and the relevance of the Oak Ridge 85,” said Robinson.

You can check out the art exhibit at the Oak Ridge History Museum until the end of September.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.