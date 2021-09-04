Austin-East, Central High to move to virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced that Austin-East Magnet High School and Central High School will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, September 7 through Friday, September 10.

According to KCS, unless otherwise notified, A-E and Central students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13.

Austin-East Magnet High School and Central High School will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10. (All district schools are closed on Monday, Sept. 6, for the Labor Day holiday.) pic.twitter.com/w0DKHga4Sb — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) September 4, 2021

“During this time, A-E and Central students should log in to their Chromebooks for synchronous class meetings, following their normal daily schedule. All extracurricular and athletic activities at these schools are cancelled for the week, per the Tennessee Department of Education,” said KCS in a social media post.

