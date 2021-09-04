Advertisement

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responds to officer-involved shooting

Officials said in a social media post that it happened at the 329 mile marker.
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Units with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies responded to the scene and will investigate the incident, officials said.

Additional information, like a cause of shooting, did not become immediately available. This story will be updated when additional information is released.

