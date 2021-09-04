Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responds to officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Units with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officials said in a social media post that it happened at the 329 mile marker, which is near Crab Orchard.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies responded to the scene and will investigate the incident, officials said.

Additional information, like a cause of shooting, did not become immediately available. This story will be updated when additional information is released.

