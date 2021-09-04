East Tennessee law enforcement honors slain Knoxville soldier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every law enforcement agency in Jefferson County came together on Friday night to honor the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed in the Kabul airport bombing. To honor them, law enforcement officials drove a caravan of 13 cars with lights flashing.

“There’s no hesitation for anyone to be here. It was a lot of volunteers, ‘yes I’ll do it on my days off,’ a lot of these guys already worked 12 hour days,” said Aaron Guinn, of the White Pine Police Department.

Among those killed was Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate. Hundreds lined the street to honor him and the other 12 servicemembers.

The tragedy came amid heated debate on the United States’ pulling out of Afghanistan, but organizers hoped this night would spread a message of unity.

“I know there’s things that happen and things going on that try to separate us, but we’re still the United States of America and I hope people get that from this. That we want to honor those 13 soldiers and their families,” said Guinn.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.