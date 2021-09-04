Advertisement

East Tennessee law enforcement honors slain Knoxville soldier

Every law enforcement agency in Jefferson County came together to honor the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed in the Kabul airport bombing.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every law enforcement agency in Jefferson County came together on Friday night to honor the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed in the Kabul airport bombing. To honor them, law enforcement officials drove a caravan of 13 cars with lights flashing.

“There’s no hesitation for anyone to be here. It was a lot of volunteers, ‘yes I’ll do it on my days off,’ a lot of these guys already worked 12 hour days,” said Aaron Guinn, of the White Pine Police Department.

Among those killed was Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate. Hundreds lined the street to honor him and the other 12 servicemembers.

The tragedy came amid heated debate on the United States’ pulling out of Afghanistan, but organizers hoped this night would spread a message of unity.

“I know there’s things that happen and things going on that try to separate us, but we’re still the United States of America and I hope people get that from this. That we want to honor those 13 soldiers and their families,” said Guinn.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Mike McMillan nods his head during public forum
Knox County Board of Education member nods head, closes eyes during meeting
Knox County Schools
KCS parents sue Gov. Lee and Knox County over mask policy
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Wide receiver Jimmy Holiday #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Vols race past Bowling Green in opener, 38-6

Latest News

Anderson County
FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access week three
Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Some sunshine and showers possible this Labor Day Weekend
Bob Sliger
WWII veteran wasn’t expected to live long enough for special Knoxville flight
Governor Bill Lee
Federal judge deals blow to Gov. Bill Lee’s masking order