Federal judge deals blow to Gov. Bill Lee’s masking order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal judge in Memphis has issued a temporary restraining order on Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates aimed at curbing the spike in COVID-19 cases Tennessee school systems have been seeing, according to a report from Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

The decision came Friday when U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman issued the restraining order blocking Lee’s order in Shelby County, the report said. It could set the legal precedent for other challenges across Tennessee.

According to WTVF the order comes from a lawsuit filed on behalf of two Shelby County students with medical conditions making them vulnerable to COVID-19. Their attorney argued that Lee’s order denies the two their right to a public education since the order allows unmasked students to potentially infect the two, the report said.

“Defendant Governor Lee is ENJOINED from enforcing Executive Order No. 84 in Shelby County or allowing parents to opt out of Defendant Shelby County’s mask mandate,” Judge Lipman said.

“Defendant Shelby County is ORDERED to enforce its Health Orders without exception for Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 84.”

Judge Lipman said Lee’s order likely violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, the report said.

“Plaintiffs have identified ways that they have been excluded from participating in school programs and activities, including from physical education classes, and socializing with their peers when within the school buildings and at lunch,” Lipman said.

In East Tennessee, Knox County schools are seeing significant spikes in COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s dashboard. The Knox County Board of Education met in a special session Wednesday to discuss implementing a mask mandate, but voted not to.

Three Knox County parents have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Lee over the same executive order, saying they want their children to have access to school buildings.

The judge scheduled another hearing on the case on Sept. 9.

