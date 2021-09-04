Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Raymond Fox, 57, was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki pants and fish house slippers, according to officials.
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for public assistance in locating a missing man out of Mascot, TN.
Fox is believed to have left his home on foot and is known to frequent North Knox County.
If you have seen Fox or have any information on his whereabouts, call Major Crimes Detectives at 865-215-2243.
