Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Raymond Fox, 57, was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki pants and fish house slippers, according to officials.
Raymond Fox is missing out of Mascot, TN.
Raymond Fox is missing out of Mascot, TN.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for public assistance in locating a missing man out of Mascot, TN.

Fox is believed to have left his home on foot and is known to frequent North Knox County.

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 3, 2021

If you have seen Fox or have any information on his whereabouts, call Major Crimes Detectives at 865-215-2243.

