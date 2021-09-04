Advertisement

Mix of sun & clouds Saturday

Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning we’re starting the day with patches of dense fog and temperatures in the low 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will start out your Labor Day weekend on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and you could argue it’s sweater weather. Yet again the low is near 60 degrees. Stray showers are also possible, with dew points back to 60 degrees but still lower than the recent tropical humidity levels. We’re warming to around 85 degrees Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A line of rain and storms drops in from the North Sunday with a cold front. The front to our north gradually sags across our area. This means the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see scattered rain and some storms by midday to early afternoon Sunday, but it drops south across the rest of our area late afternoon through the overnight hours. This allows Knoxville to heat up to around 83 degrees Sunday afternoon.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

