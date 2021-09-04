Sunshine to downpours as a cold front arrives later Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mild conditions continue this weekend with a cold front arriving Sunday into Monday. The good news is that the cold front shouldn’t be super impactful for any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see those partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping near 64 degrees.

We’ll start out Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Clouds look to increase later Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into our region. Highs will get to about 83 degrees. Some scattered downpours and storms are possible up towards Southeastern Kentucky and the Plateau Sunday afternoon, but the downpours and storms arrive for most of our area overnight Sunday into Monday.

Pockets of heavy rain possible overnight Sunday into Monday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Some showers stick around early Monday morning, but we will clear out by noon, so if you have any outdoor plans on Labor Day the rain won’t impact you! Highs will get to about 82 degrees. Some of you might stay in the 70s.

Sunny skies, mild temperatures, and lower humidity continue throughout much of the new week. Stray to spotty rain chances are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. A weak cold front looks to move in Wednesday which brings us another cool down heading into the end of the week.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

