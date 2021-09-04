Teen missing out of Hawkins County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 16-year-old girl is missing out of Hawkins County, officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said.

Skyla Dykes, 16, was last seen on Aug. 24 wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans, officials said. She may also be travelling in a white Honda Accord with tag number 4Z2-8D0.

If you have any information concerning this case please contact us at (423) 272-4848/(423) 272-7121 or 1-800-TBI-FIND Posted by Hawkins County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 3, 2021

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Brian Boggs with the HCSO at 423-272-4848.

