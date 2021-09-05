Cold front brings downpours overnight, clearing out for Labor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front will bring in clouds, downpours, and maybe a few thunderstorms. The good news is most of the rain arrives overnight so your Labor Day still looks nice!

WHAT TO EXPECT

A cold front is moving into our region. We will see those mostly cloudy skies tonight with most of the downpours arriving after dinner time and into the overnight hours. The clouds and showers linger into the early morning hours on Monday with temperatures only dropping to near 68 degrees.

We should clear out by the afternoon hours with highs getting near 82 degrees for your Labor Day. Those dew points will drop behind the cold front so it’ll feel very comfortable especially by the evening hours. So if you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, that cold front should be out of here just in time!

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunny skies, mild temperatures, and lower humidity continue throughout much of the new week. Stray to spotty rain chances are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. A weak cold front looks to move in Wednesday which brings us another cool down heading into the end of the week.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

