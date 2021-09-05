Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Units with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies responded to the scene and will investigate the incident, officials said.

An officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted to stop a car that had a Be On The Lookout Order, out of Kentucky and when the man refused to stop a chase ensued, according to officials with the TBI. The driver took exit 329 on I-40 and entered a nearby field before returning to the interstate and crashed head on into a Cumberland County deputy’s vehicle.

When troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the situation escalated and the THP trooper shot the man, according to the release.

The deputy that was injured in the crash and the suspect were airlifted to a local hospital, according to the TBI.

The TBI is conducting the investigation.

