Advertisement

Hundreds honor Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss in Jeep motorcade

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Corryton, T.N was killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport as he was trying to help other escape from Afghanistan in the last days of the war.
Cars driving in the Jeep ride for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Cars driving in the Jeep ride for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, hundreds participated in a Jeep ride to Gibbs High School to show their love and support for Sgt. Ryan Knauss and his family.

Sgt. Knauss was among the 13 troops killed in the Kabul airport attack in August.

Grieving the lost of her son, Paula Knauss spoke to the crowd of people who came out to show their support.

“We want to thank everybody that is showing love right now, and support. We can’t thank you enough. The military family that was Ryan’s is now ours,” shared Paula.

Ryan’s grandfather, Wayne Knauss says he had an important conversation with his 23-year-old grandson before the deployment.

“Before he left, I asked him ‘Are you trusting Jesus Christ for your salvation?’ and he said yes. What a blessing when he said that. Now you don’t expect for him to be taken from us, at this young age,” Wayne said. “We were praying for him so much. We praise the Lord. He’s got a plan that’s far bigger and better than our plans, and he knows best.”

At the end of the Jeep ride, the community gathered around the Knauss family taking a moment of prayer and sharing their words of support.

Paula says information about Ryan’s memorial will be shared with the public soon.

Donations for the Knauss family were also collected at the event. To find out how you can help the Knauss family, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Federal judge rules against Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out order
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges

Latest News

Police in riot gear protect the old state capitol building in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31,...
Nashville man charged with storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Heavy downpours for some overnight
Cold front brings downpours overnight, clearing out for Labor Day
Ember will report to duty at 7:00 a.m. on Monday morning.
Sevierville Fire Department welcomes new worker, Ember the Dalmatian
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash