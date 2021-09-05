Hundreds honor Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss in Jeep motorcade

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, hundreds participated in a Jeep ride to Gibbs High School to show their love and support for Sgt. Ryan Knauss and his family.

Sgt. Knauss was among the 13 troops killed in the Kabul airport attack in August.

Grieving the lost of her son, Paula Knauss spoke to the crowd of people who came out to show their support.

“We want to thank everybody that is showing love right now, and support. We can’t thank you enough. The military family that was Ryan’s is now ours,” shared Paula.

Ryan’s grandfather, Wayne Knauss says he had an important conversation with his 23-year-old grandson before the deployment.

“Before he left, I asked him ‘Are you trusting Jesus Christ for your salvation?’ and he said yes. What a blessing when he said that. Now you don’t expect for him to be taken from us, at this young age,” Wayne said. “We were praying for him so much. We praise the Lord. He’s got a plan that’s far bigger and better than our plans, and he knows best.”

At the end of the Jeep ride, the community gathered around the Knauss family taking a moment of prayer and sharing their words of support.

Paula says information about Ryan’s memorial will be shared with the public soon.

Donations for the Knauss family were also collected at the event. To find out how you can help the Knauss family, click here.

