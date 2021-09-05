Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a fatal traffic crash I-40 on Saturday, September 4 around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, the driver of a motorcycle was pronounced dead due to the crash, according to a report.

Jessie Rose Hodge was identified as the suspect and was driving a white 2016 BMW X3 SUV westbound on I-40.

She reportedly was following too close to a 1994 Honda Gold Wing driven by Dwight Woods.

Hodge struck the back of Wood’s motorcycle and reportedly drove for 300 yards with the motorcycle lodged in the front of her vehicle, officials stated.

After the incident, Hodge did not contact 911 and fled the scene.

She was later found by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and was returned to the scene.

Hodge has been charged with leaving a scene knowing a death had resulted and following too close.

This investigation remains active.

