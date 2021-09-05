Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges
Governor Bill Lee
Federal judge rules against Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out order
Mike McMillan nods his head during public forum
Knox County Board of Education member nods head, closes eyes during meeting
Knox County Schools
KCS parents sue Gov. Lee and Knox County over mask policy

Latest News

Cold front arrives later Sunday night
Sunshine to downpours as a cold front arrives later Sunday
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting
Cold front arrives later Sunday
Cold front arrives later Sunday
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks