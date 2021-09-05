Advertisement

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.

He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Federal judge rules against Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out order
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges
Anderson County
FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access week three

Latest News

Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
FILE - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights," takes off from...
US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California
Ember will report to duty at 7:00 a.m. on Monday morning.
Sevierville Fire Department welcomes new worker, Ember the Dalmatian