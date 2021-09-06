2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities say two Ohio residents were injured when they were run over by a boat in Norris lake. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the accident occurred Saturday night on Norris Lake in Campbell County.

Campbell County Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow said William Tyler Sharp of Hamilton, Ohio, and Gabriella Wimmer of Marysville, Ohio, were standing on the bow of a boat when they were thrown from the vessel.

The pair was then run over by the same boat, officials said.

Both were taken by boat to the Sequoyah Marina where Mr. Sharp was then airlifted to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Sharp was treated for injuries, including cuts from the boat’s propeller. He was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Wimmer was treated at the hospital and released.

Madison Fantelli of Cincinnati, Ohio has been charged with underage consumption of alcohol and reckless operation of a vessel.

The incident remains under investigation by TWRA.

